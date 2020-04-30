TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Chaminade student renovates church classroom

Jack Sadler, a junior at Chaminade High School in Mineola and a member of Troop 690 in Seaford, renovated a classroom last year in the lower level of Christ Church in Oyster Bay. Credit: Mary Sadler

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Boy Scout who spearheaded the renovation of a church classroom in Oyster Bay recently completed the project's board of review using videoconferencing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jack Sadler, a junior at Chaminade High School in Mineola and a member of Troop 690 in Seaford, renovated a classroom last year in the lower level of Christ Church in Oyster Bay, where there is a nursery school named The Learning Tree. The project consisted of repairing and painting damaged walls and a ceiling as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

The project's board of review, which included an interview with Boy Scouts representatives, was completed over the online platform Zoom in March.

"The walls were pretty banged up," Sadler, 17, said of the classroom's condition. "I just thought it would be nice to help them out when they needed it."

Sadler said he was partly inspired to renovate the classroom because the church was once attended by President Theodore Roosevelt, who was a proponent of the Boy Scouts of America. Most of the project's materials were donated by Aboff's Paints in Wantagh, he said.

Sadler is a member of his school's newspaper, National Honor Society, cross-country and track teams, and Culinary, Economics and Social Studies clubs. He is also an altar server at St. William the Abbot Roman Catholic Church in Seaford.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

