Valley Stream students win city NBA Math Hoops Tournament

A team from Shaw Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream has taken the crown in the New York City NBA Math Hoops Tournament for the third consecutive year.

Sixth-graders Christopher Duarte and Malik Waheed, both 12, placed first in the annual tournament by defeating Shaw Avenue peers Gabrielle Loadholt and Jose Pinto in the final round. Shaw Avenue Elementary is in the Valley Stream 30 school district.

The competition, held last month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featured a fast-paced board game that encouraged students to learn fundamental math skills by using statistics of NBA and WBA players. Each team was made up of two "coaches," with one student doing tasks such as rolling the dice and calculating math problems, and the other handling the timer and selecting players for each shot.

"This was both an amazing experience and accomplishment," Shaw Avenue Principal Alejandro Rivera said. "I'm proud of all of the students, as they worked hard to prepare for this tournament and represented their school and family with such a positive attitude. Next year, we will go for four in a row."

Participating in this year's competition were 24 students from Valley Stream 30's three elementary schools — Clear Stream Avenue, Forest Road and Shaw Avenue.

The NBA Math Hoops Tournament was developed and launched by the nonprofit Learn Fresh.