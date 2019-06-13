TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Valley Stream students win city NBA Math Hoops Tournament

Malik Waheed, left, and Christopher Duarte, sixth-graders at

Malik Waheed, left, and Christopher Duarte, sixth-graders at Shaw Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream, placed first in this year's New York City NBA Math Hoops Tournament. Photo Credit: Valley Stream School District 30

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A team from Shaw Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream has taken the crown in the New York City NBA Math Hoops Tournament for the third consecutive year.

Sixth-graders Christopher Duarte and Malik Waheed, both 12, placed first in the annual tournament by defeating Shaw Avenue peers Gabrielle Loadholt and Jose Pinto in the final round. Shaw Avenue Elementary is in the Valley Stream 30 school district.

The competition, held last month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featured a fast-paced board game that encouraged students to learn fundamental math skills by using statistics of NBA and WBA players. Each team was made up of two "coaches," with one student doing tasks such as rolling the dice and calculating math problems, and the other handling the timer and selecting players for each shot.

"This was both an amazing experience and accomplishment," Shaw Avenue Principal Alejandro Rivera said. "I'm proud of all of the students, as they worked hard to prepare for this tournament and represented their school and family with such a positive attitude. Next year, we will go for four in a row."

Participating in this year's competition were 24 students from Valley Stream 30's three elementary schools — Clear Stream Avenue, Forest Road and Shaw Avenue.

The NBA Math Hoops Tournament was developed and launched by the nonprofit Learn Fresh.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York's attorney general reported that 44 pharmacies NY AG says 44 pharmacies did not post price info
Nassau police Det. Sgt. Craig Croly gets a Cops who survived life-threatening illness honored
Marc J. Silbert passed away on June 8. Longtime Sands Point resident, village trustee dies
Advocates are sharply criticizing the new Subway Diversion Homeless advocate calls new subway policy 'misguided'
Bill Hammond, director of health policy at the Panel at LIA meeting knocks single-payer health care bill
Michael Wustrow in 2013. Ex-music director pleads guilty in child porn case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search