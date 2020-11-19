Way to Go! Comsewogue student creates reading garden
A Comsewogue High School student recently created a "reading garden" at one of his district's elementary schools.
Jordan Roche, a senior, installed three benches, a tree and two planter boxes this summer at Boyle Road Elementary School. Roche, a Boy Scout, tackled the work as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.
To fund the project, Roche raised more than $2,000 through donations and a fundraiser at Chik-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station that gave him a percentage of the profits for every customer that visited the restaurant on a given day as a result of a flyer he handed out.
"I'm very happy it was completed," Roche, 17, said of the reading garden. "It looks great, and I'm very happy as a result."
Roche, a member of Boy Scout Troop 354, said he received a helping hand from fellow troop members and his father, Anthony.
He also noted the project was minimally effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The only thing that changed was how we went about building it," Roche said. "I made sure the scouts working on it wore masks, and any meetings I held with the principal or my scoutmaster had to be socially distanced."
Roche is also a member of his school's National Honor Society. He previously played the violin and was a member of his school's track and field team.