TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Comsewogue student creates reading garden

Jordan Roche, a student at Comsewogue High School,

Jordan Roche, a student at Comsewogue High School, installed benches, a tree and planter boxes outside Boyle Road Elementary School, creating a reading garden for his Eagle Scout Service Project. Credit: Anthony Roche

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Comsewogue High School student recently created a "reading garden" at one of his district's elementary schools.

Jordan Roche, a senior, installed three benches, a tree and two planter boxes this summer at Boyle Road Elementary School. Roche, a Boy Scout, tackled the work as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

To fund the project, Roche raised more than $2,000 through donations and a fundraiser at Chik-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station that gave him a percentage of the profits for every customer that visited the restaurant on a given day as a result of a flyer he handed out.

"I'm very happy it was completed," Roche, 17, said of the reading garden. "It looks great, and I'm very happy as a result."

Roche, a member of Boy Scout Troop 354, said he received a helping hand from fellow troop members and his father, Anthony.

He also noted the project was minimally effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The only thing that changed was how we went about building it," Roche said. "I made sure the scouts working on it wore masks, and any meetings I held with the principal or my scoutmaster had to be socially distanced."

Roche is also a member of his school's National Honor Society. He previously played the violin and was a member of his school's track and field team.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Stephanie Volpe of Holbrook started co-hosting nightly Zoom A (virtual) party for people with disabilities will continue post-pandemic
Smithtown High School West was one of just Nassau School Notebook: Smithtown team wins $10G grant
David Yorke, a senior at Bethpage High School, Way to Go! Bethpage student revamps outdoor courtyard
The MTA expects to fill the budget gap MTA borrows to get through 2020, but drastic measures still possible next year
In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections has NYC public schools closing as virus rate hits 3% threshold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search