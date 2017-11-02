This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go!: Courtney Lange, Merrick

Courtney Lange, a senior at Sanford H. Calhoun

Courtney Lange, a senior at Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, was the only high school student to present at NYU Langone Health's Third Annual Health Disparities Symposium. Photo Credit: Bellmore-Merrick Central High School

By Michael R. Ebert  michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Merrick teen was the only high school student to give a presentation at a prestigious health symposium in Manhattan last month.

Courtney Lange, a senior in the advanced science research program at Sanford H. Calhoun High School, was among the presenters at NYU Langone Health’s Third Annual Health Disparities Symposium. Her project involved designing a tailored online intervention to promote awareness about obstructive sleep apnea among African-Americans.

Lange, 18, who interned the past two summers in NYU Langone Medical Center’s Department of Population Health, said she collaborated with nine researchers and helped with the poster board’s construction. Her presentation won the Top Student Research Paper Award.

“Currently, the African-American community is at greater risk for developing obstructive sleep apnea.” Lange said. The online program was successful, “possibly suggesting that mobile interventions hold promise for addressing health disparities in the field of sleep and beyond.”

Lange is president of the high school’s National Honor Society, undersecretary-general of its Model UN and a member of Science Olympiad and the varsity golf and swim teams. She is in the English, Spanish, social studies, math and science honor societies.

She also is a Town of Hempstead lifeguard and involved with the GlamourGals Foundation, a nonprofit in which teens provide women in senior homes with companionship and complimentary beauty makeovers.

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert  michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Larry Zacarese and Democrat Errol Toulon debate at Zacarese, Toulon battle in Suffolk sheriff’s race
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the office Sessions praises NYPD cop from LI who shot suspect
Steve Berner kayaks in the water off Nissequogue Officials detail $40M plan for state park
Gerard Gigante, Suffolk police chief of detectives, seen Police, DA’s office at odds over drug charge dismissal
Ray Perini, running for Suffolk County District Attorney, Perini touts his experience in Suffolk DA’s race
Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with Police Commissioner NYC officials: More good crime news on tap
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE