A Merrick teen was the only high school student to give a presentation at a prestigious health symposium in Manhattan last month.

Courtney Lange, a senior in the advanced science research program at Sanford H. Calhoun High School, was among the presenters at NYU Langone Health’s Third Annual Health Disparities Symposium. Her project involved designing a tailored online intervention to promote awareness about obstructive sleep apnea among African-Americans.

Lange, 18, who interned the past two summers in NYU Langone Medical Center’s Department of Population Health, said she collaborated with nine researchers and helped with the poster board’s construction. Her presentation won the Top Student Research Paper Award.

“Currently, the African-American community is at greater risk for developing obstructive sleep apnea.” Lange said. The online program was successful, “possibly suggesting that mobile interventions hold promise for addressing health disparities in the field of sleep and beyond.”

Lange is president of the high school’s National Honor Society, undersecretary-general of its Model UN and a member of Science Olympiad and the varsity golf and swim teams. She is in the English, Spanish, social studies, math and science honor societies.

She also is a Town of Hempstead lifeguard and involved with the GlamourGals Foundation, a nonprofit in which teens provide women in senior homes with companionship and complimentary beauty makeovers.