Commack student wins Press Club of Long Island journalism award

A Commack High School senior has been recognized with a top Press Club of Long Island award for promoting high school journalism on the Island.

Danielle Ranucci, 17, received the Hank Logeman/News 12 Long Island High School Journalism Award, named for the United Press International reporter who was an influence on many journalists over the years. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

During high school, Ranucci has held the positions of editor-in-chief, editor-at-large and webmaster of her school's newspaper, The Courant. She is the current assistant editor of Etchings, Commack High's literary magazine.

"I feel like I want to just keep striving to be the best I can be," Ranucci said.

She was nominated for the award by The Courant's adviser, English teacher Christina Semple.

"She never backs down from a challenge in reporting," Semple said. "It has been a pleasure to watch her skills grow and flourish."

Ranucci got involved in journalism as a sixth-grader at Harbor Country Day School in St. James, where she persuaded administrators to let students write for the school's Hawk Eye News publication. She also has written 10 manuscripts for novels, has had fiction pieces published in online journals and literary magazines, and has freelanced for several local newspapers.

In addition, Ranucci has participated in the Robert W. Greene Summer Institute for High School Journalism at Stony Brook University, Columbia Scholastic Press Association's Summer Journalism Workshop and LIU Post's Honors Creative Writing Summer Workshop.