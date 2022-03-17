A Deer Park High School student is one of 24 winners nationwide of an award that will allow him to travel this summer to Puerto Rico.

Steven Mendell, a junior, has received the Bertie Green Junior Travel Award from Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, an honor society for high schoolers in Spanish or Portuguese classes. It is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

For winning, Mendell will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Puerto Rico, where he will study the island's culture and heritage. To get selected, he submitted an application that included an essay in Spanish about why he likes Puerto Rican culture and a video in which he had a conversation in Spanish.

"I'm interested in politics and culture, and I want to pursue a career in that, so I think it's really cool to be able to travel to a place like this," said Mendell, who has two half-brothers who are Puerto Rican.

Mendell, 16, is the community service director for his school's Spanish Honor Society, founder of the Amnesty International Chapter, treasurer of the International Culture Club and secretary of the Student Council.

He is also an Eagle Scout, the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of his school's Red Cross Club and National, Math and Science honor societies.

