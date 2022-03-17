TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Deer Park student selected for trip to Puerto Rico

Steven Mendell, a junior at Deer Park High

Steven Mendell, a junior at Deer Park High School, was selected for the Spanish Honor Society's Bertie Green Junior Travel Award. Credit: Deer Park School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Deer Park High School student is one of 24 winners nationwide of an award that will allow him to travel this summer to Puerto Rico.

Steven Mendell, a junior, has received the Bertie Green Junior Travel Award from Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, an honor society for high schoolers in Spanish or Portuguese classes. It is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

For winning, Mendell will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Puerto Rico, where he will study the island's culture and heritage. To get selected, he submitted an application that included an essay in Spanish about why he likes Puerto Rican culture and a video in which he had a conversation in Spanish.

"I'm interested in politics and culture, and I want to pursue a career in that, so I think it's really cool to be able to travel to a place like this," said Mendell, who has two half-brothers who are Puerto Rican.

Mendell, 16, is the community service director for his school's Spanish Honor Society, founder of the Amnesty International Chapter, treasurer of the International Culture Club and secretary of the Student Council.

He is also an Eagle Scout, the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of his school's Red Cross Club and National, Math and Science honor societies.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

VIRTUAL: THE STRUGGLE FOR WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE Learn about
Seniors Calendar: Events from March 20 to March 27
Isabella Fuertes, an eighth-grader at Garden City Middle
Way to Go! Student launches 'Cranes for Cancer'
From left, Donald Kengaku Zezulinski of Clear Mountain
Asking the Clergy: How spiritual leadership changes lives
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that
Spike in foreign-born Long Islanders, data shows
Fan "Frank" Liu of Jericho, Qiang "Jason" Sun
Feds: Chinese agent harassed LI candidate  
An analysis of CDC data showed that an
Analysis: Two dozen LI kids 4 and under hospitalized in omicron's worst week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?