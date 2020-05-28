TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! East Islip student is making a splash in Sea Cadet Corps

Olivia Zhang, a junior at East Islip High

Olivia Zhang, a junior at East Islip High School, received the Town of Islip's Student Achievement Award for Leadership. Credit: East Islip School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

An East Islip student was recently recognized for her leadership in everything from extracurricular activities to the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

Olivia Zhang, a junior, was named this spring to the rank of petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and helped build research buoys to be deployed in the Arctic Circle through the organization's Arctic Buoy STEM Program. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Zhang was also part of the first all-female sailing crew in Sea Cadet history and authored a full-page article about her experiences for Sea Cadet Quarterly, a magazine, in 2018.

Her various efforts led to her selection this spring as the recipient of the Town of Islip's Student Achievement Award for Leadership.

"I was really grateful," Zhang, 16, said of receiving the award. "All the wonderful opportunities offered at East Islip High School have helped to build my self-confidence and leadership qualities."

Zhang, who is president of her school's Student Government, is also a member of the Interact Club, Academic Team, tennis and track teams, and the Math, Foreign Language and Tri-M Music honor societies. In addition, she is a facilitator for the Rotary Youth Leadership Association's District 7255.

"Olivia is a natural leader who uses her leadership role to help boost morale and increase student pride," Interact Club adviser Lisa Rapiejko said.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Diane Hoban, 75, died on May 13 due Joanna Hoban: Mom with creative streak loved adventure
Ari Friend, 9, helps his father David carry Merrick preserve reopens to residents craving nature
Three valedictorians from Long Island's Class of 2010, LI's 2010 valedictorians: 10 years later
Tony and Deborah Garofalo in a Christmas photo. Love Story: 'Strawberry Fields' meant forever for them
Kaylee DeCiantis, a first-grader at West End Elementary Nassau School Notebook: Creative learning in a pandemic
Keleigh Franz, back left, a third-grader at Commack Suffolk School Notebook: Creative learning in a pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search