Long Island Education

Way to Go! Friends Academy student raises thousands for food bank

Alistair Wright, a junior at Friends Academy in

Alistair Wright, a junior at Friends Academy in Locust Valley, recently helped organize a pickleball tournament that raised thousands of dollars for a Long Island food bank. Credit: Friends Academy

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A student at a college preparatory school in Locust Valley has raised thousands of dollars for a Long Island food bank that was devastated by a fire at its former headquarters.

Alistair Wright, a junior at Friends Academy and resident of Douglaston, Queens, raised nearly $4,500 through a pickleball tournament earlier this month to benefit North Shore Soup Kitchen's NOSH, a Glen Head program that delivers meals to families in need because of the impact of COVID-19.

Wright, a co-captain on his school's varsity tennis team, organized the fundraiser after tearing a ligament in his ankle.

"I was sitting around and I thought to myself, 'I really want to do something useful with my time,' " said Wright, 16. "I think food insecurity is a big issue, and I feel like a lot of people don't know how important it is."

The tournament, called Rally for Hunger, featured two-person teams competing in a round-robin format at Robbie Wagner's Tournament Training Center in Glenwood Landing, which donated the use of its facilities. Wright raised the funds through $25 entry fees as well as through donations and sponsorships from local businesses.

Wright is also community liaison for his school's Diversity Committee and co-founder of the Political Discourse Club. In addition, he has been a player escort at the U.S. Open, a summer counselor at upstate-based Camp Dudley, and a volunteer at Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

