A student at a college preparatory school in Locust Valley has raised thousands of dollars for a Long Island food bank that was devastated by a fire at its former headquarters.

Alistair Wright, a junior at Friends Academy and resident of Douglaston, Queens, raised nearly $4,500 through a pickleball tournament earlier this month to benefit North Shore Soup Kitchen's NOSH, a Glen Head program that delivers meals to families in need because of the impact of COVID-19.

Wright, a co-captain on his school's varsity tennis team, organized the fundraiser after tearing a ligament in his ankle.

"I was sitting around and I thought to myself, 'I really want to do something useful with my time,' " said Wright, 16. "I think food insecurity is a big issue, and I feel like a lot of people don't know how important it is."

The tournament, called Rally for Hunger, featured two-person teams competing in a round-robin format at Robbie Wagner's Tournament Training Center in Glenwood Landing, which donated the use of its facilities. Wright raised the funds through $25 entry fees as well as through donations and sponsorships from local businesses.

Wright is also community liaison for his school's Diversity Committee and co-founder of the Political Discourse Club. In addition, he has been a player escort at the U.S. Open, a summer counselor at upstate-based Camp Dudley, and a volunteer at Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT