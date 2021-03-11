Two Garden City High School students have created a web series that portrays a variety of real-life issues and critical topics for teens.

Sarah Fetherston and Ryan Murphy, both seniors, spent a year-and-a-half engaging in all aspects of film production — ranging from writing and directing to starring in the series — to bring awareness to the film's themes.

The eight-episode series, called "Lockdown," tells the story of 11 teenagers in an active-shooter situation and involves such topics as abortion, gun control and mental health. It is available for viewing on YouTube. Filming for the project wrapped up in early 2020.

Fetherston tackled the project as part of her Gold Award, which is the highest honor available within the Girl Scouts of the USA.

"We wanted to foster a community where teens are comfortable talking to parents about their issues," Fetherston said. "We really wanted to talk about what people are going through and not romanticize it."

The two teens also created their own soundtrack using GarageBand software.

"Writing the music was my favorite part," Murphy said. "Now I'm writing a lot more and it's become one of my biggest hobbies."

Both students have also been involved with the Long Island Theater Workshop and have held leading roles in numerous school productions, including "Mamma Mia!" and "High School Musical."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT