TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Garden City students' web series tackles real-life issues

Sarah Fetherston and Ryan Murphy, in a photo

Sarah Fetherston and Ryan Murphy, in a photo from early 2020, are seniors at Garden City High School who created "Lockdown," an eight-episode web series that portrays a variety of real-life issues and critical topics for teens. Credit: Garden City School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Two Garden City High School students have created a web series that portrays a variety of real-life issues and critical topics for teens.

Sarah Fetherston and Ryan Murphy, both seniors, spent a year-and-a-half engaging in all aspects of film production — ranging from writing and directing to starring in the series — to bring awareness to the film's themes.

The eight-episode series, called "Lockdown," tells the story of 11 teenagers in an active-shooter situation and involves such topics as abortion, gun control and mental health. It is available for viewing on YouTube. Filming for the project wrapped up in early 2020.

Fetherston tackled the project as part of her Gold Award, which is the highest honor available within the Girl Scouts of the USA.

"We wanted to foster a community where teens are comfortable talking to parents about their issues," Fetherston said. "We really wanted to talk about what people are going through and not romanticize it."

The two teens also created their own soundtrack using GarageBand software.

"Writing the music was my favorite part," Murphy said. "Now I'm writing a lot more and it's become one of my biggest hobbies."

Both students have also been involved with the Long Island Theater Workshop and have held leading roles in numerous school productions, including "Mamma Mia!" and "High School Musical."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

L-R: Mary Kate Tischler, Alexis Cino, holding her A year of kindness: Looking back at Long Island's good deeds
Caitlyn Michiels, a fifth-grader at Moriches Elementary School, Nassau School Notebook: Top state youth volunteer
Kailey Perkins of Westhampton, a junior at The Way to Go! Teen teaches entrepreneurial skills
The Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr. of Church-in-the-Garden, Asking the Clergy: Why do you partake in Communion?
The idea of a completely transcendent God is God Squad: Discerning the hidden God
Joseph Norris at his arraignment in court in Firefighter in fatal crash drove drunk for miles the wrong way, prosecutors say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?