Two sisters from Great Neck North Middle School are striving to make a difference in the lives of those living on the street.

Danielle and Rebecca Apfelbaum, an eighth-grader and sixth-grader, respectively, are the founders of a nonprofit organization called Givers of the World, which creates baskets of essential items for the homeless. The baskets contain everything from hygiene items to snack foods to winter clothing.

To raise funds to purchase the items, the sisters sell colorful bracelets decorated with the word "giver" for $20 each. So far, they have sold about 300 bracelets and created about 150 baskets that have been distributed to the homeless.

"It's important for them to feel like there's someone who cares," Danielle, 13, said of the nonprofit's importance. "Everyone is so grateful, and it's such an amazing feeling."

"I think the kindness helps them," Rebecca, 11, added.

The sisters said they got the idea during Rebecca's most recent birthday, in September, when her wish was to make baskets for the homeless. Since then, they have been spreading the word about their charitable efforts on social media.

To distribute the baskets, the family travels to Manhattan and hands them out to homeless people they encounter on the streets. They have also passed out baskets at a city homeless shelter.