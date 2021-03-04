TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Harborfields, Northport students provide 'angels'

Orla Cummaford-Roberts, a sophomore at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, has been making jeweled "angel" keychains to serve as symbols of hope to hand out to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Harborfields School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Harborfields High School student is making sure the region's essential workers are equipped with "angels" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orla Cummaford-Roberts, a sophomore at the Greenlawn school, has been helping to create and distribute jeweled-angel keychains to serve as symbols of comfort and hope for front-line workers across Long Island. She also created a website to promote the keychains.

The project, called the "COVID Angels Project," was initiated last spring by Charlotte Rhee, a Huntington-based plastic surgeon who would bring the keychains to COVID-19 units when she volunteered at Huntington Hospital. Cummaford-Roberts' mother, Angela, is an operating-room nurse at the hospital.

"We all need to work together towards this common goal of getting everyone back on their feet," said Cummaford-Roberts, 16, who is a cadet with the Centerport Fire Department and a member of her school's chamber orchestra and Robotics Club.

The keychains — of which about 20,000 have been made since the program's inception — are created using assorted beads, wires and wings. Each piece is slightly different and the angels are blessed by Long Island pastors and rabbis, Roberts said.

"She is a remarkable young lady," Rhee said of Cummaford-Roberts. "We are so proud to know her."

Those interested in requesting angels or angel-making kits can visit the COVID Angels Project's website, covidangelsproject.godaddysites.com.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

