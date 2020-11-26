TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Hauppauge student bikes 100 miles for autism

Luca Iallonardi, a senior at Hauppauge High School,

Luca Iallonardi, a senior at Hauppauge High School, recently participated in 100-mile bike ride to raise money for autism programs.  Credit: Michele Iallonardi

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Hauppauge High School student recently raised money for individuals with autism by embarking on a 100-mile bike ride across Long Island.

Luca Iallonardi, a senior, biked from the South Street Seaport in Manhattan to Smith Point County Park in Shirley as part of a fundraiser coordinated through the nonprofit Bike to the Beach, which hosts a handful of charity bike rides nationwide.

Iallonardi participated in the 10-hour ride in honor of his 19-year-old brother, Jackson, who is autistic. His efforts raised $8,670, the fourth-highest amount among New York City participants and the ninth-highest amount in the United States.

"My brother and other individuals with autism are in need of social opportunities, and I would do anything to help those individuals and their needs," said Iallonardi, 17. "Biking 100 miles couldn't compare to the hardships Jackson goes through."

Iallonardi rode with a team representing the Nassau/Suffolk Autism Society of America, which provides support to local families affected by autism. He has previously volunteered at the society's events as well as the Brookville Center for Children's Services in Glen Head, which his brother attends.

Iallonardi is also an All-National vocalist and president of his school's chamber choir and Tri-M Music Honor Society. In addition, he is vice president of the Drama Club and a member of the National, Social Studies and Spanish honor societies.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

In Massapequa Park, East Lake Elementary School second-grader Nassau School Notebook: LI students learn importance of voting
Joseph Darcourt, a freshman at Sanford H. Calhoun Way to Go! Student performs in front of library for charity
The U.S. Supreme Court in May. Supreme Court lifts NYS virus limits on houses of worship
Nassau police investigate the scene where an off NYPD sergeant and reputed romantic rival he shot indicted after Seaford dispute
Kennedy Airport expects fewer Thanksgiving holiday travelers this Pandemic means fewer travelers at airports in NYC area
Logan Lawson, 24, is led out of the DA: Bay Shore man confessed to crushing mother to death in fit of rage over video
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search