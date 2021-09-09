TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Hicksville sisters raise $1,500 to help children in Afghanistan

Maeryam, left, and Zahel Nasari recently raised $1,500

Maeryam, left, and Zahel Nasari recently raised $1,500 that was used purchase school supplies for underprivileged children and to assist families in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.  Credit: Amina Nasari

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Two Hicksville sisters have been striving to enhance the lives of children ravaged by war and the lack of adequate educational services in Afghanistan.

Maeryam and Zahel Nasari recently raised $1,500 that was used to purchase school supplies for underprivileged children and assist families affected by a recent school attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul. The funds were raised over the course of a month through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

The girls split $1,000 among 10 families impacted by the bombing with the remaining funds going to the Lamia Afghan Foundation, a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities to the children and disadvantaged people of Afghanistan.

Maeryam, 17, is a senior at Hicksville High School, while Zahel, 15, is a sophomore at the school. Their parents emigrated from Afghanistan to the United States.

"The gift of education is something many individuals take for granted," the sisters said in a statement. "People do not realize that children who have no homes and are placed in refugee camps would find enormous delight in attending school."

Maeryam is also treasurer of her school's National Honor Society, president of the Key Club, vice president of the Helping Hands Club, and public relations manager of the Natural Helpers Club. Zahel is vice president of the Key Club, secretary of the Helping Hands Club, and on the school's newspaper and Student Council.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

