TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
33° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Islip student spreads Easter cheer

Hunter Rindos, a sophomore at Islip High School,

Hunter Rindos, a sophomore at Islip High School, spread Easter cheer to area children and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Alison Rindos

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

An Islip High School student brought Easter cheer to children and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Hunter Rindos, a sophomore, dressed up as an Easter Bunny earlier this month and waved to families from the back of his father's pickup truck as it was being driven through the streets of Bay Shore, East Islip and Islip. In total, they spent about six hours spreading holiday cheer.

Rindos also wore the bunny suit and held up a "thank you" sign for hospital staff shortly after 7 a.m. as they reported to work, or left at the end of their shifts on April 7 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

He said he purchased the costume on Amazon and wore it last month during a pep rally at his school before the coronavirus outbreak.

"Seeing how many people came outside, and me being able to make them smile and laugh was a great thing," said Rindos, 15. He added, "I've been sitting in the house for the past two weeks, and I did all my chores and yardwork."

The costumed sophomore credits his mother and physical education teacher Patty Whitehouse for helping spread the word about his efforts.

Rindos is also his school's sophomore class president and a member of the Principal's Leadership Team and football, lacrosse and track teams. 

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Bellport approved a budget that raises taxes by Bellport keeps funding to operate ferry, beaches
Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, second from right, Beach communities await call from Cuomo to reopen
Jones Beach is one of two state-run coronavirus Rate of positive tests on LI trending down, data show
Sanaalee Troupe, a sophomore at the Waldorf School Way to Go! Waldorf student launches environmental group
A team from Mount Sinai High School won Suffolk School Notebook: Mount Sinai team wins Bay Scallop Bowl
A team from Mount Sinai High School won Nassau School Notebook: Mount Sinai team wins Bay Scallop Bowl
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search