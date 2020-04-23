Way to Go! Islip student spreads Easter cheer

An Islip High School student brought Easter cheer to children and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter Rindos, a sophomore, dressed up as an Easter Bunny earlier this month and waved to families from the back of his father's pickup truck as it was being driven through the streets of Bay Shore, East Islip and Islip. In total, they spent about six hours spreading holiday cheer.

Rindos also wore the bunny suit and held up a "thank you" sign for hospital staff shortly after 7 a.m. as they reported to work, or left at the end of their shifts on April 7 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

He said he purchased the costume on Amazon and wore it last month during a pep rally at his school before the coronavirus outbreak.

"Seeing how many people came outside, and me being able to make them smile and laugh was a great thing," said Rindos, 15. He added, "I've been sitting in the house for the past two weeks, and I did all my chores and yardwork."

The costumed sophomore credits his mother and physical education teacher Patty Whitehouse for helping spread the word about his efforts.

Rindos is also his school's sophomore class president and a member of the Principal's Leadership Team and football, lacrosse and track teams.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT