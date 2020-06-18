TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Islip students' PSA about vaping named regional winner

Stephania Teran is one of two students at Islip High School who have taken the top spot in the Long Island region of this year's Greatest Save Teen PSA Contest. Credit: Islip School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Two Islip High School students' video about the dangers of vaping has been named a regional winner in a national public service announcement contest. 

Chaiti Paul and Stephania Teran, a junior and senior, respectively, have taken the top spot in the Long Island region of this year's Greatest Save Teen PSA Contest for their 36-second video, "It Won’t Happen to Me." The contest is sponsored by the KinderVision Foundation, a charity of Major League Baseball.

Paul and Teran are now one of 10 national finalists vying for a $1,000 prize. The public is invited to vote online for their favorite finalist through July 10 at surveymonkey.com/r/2020natTeenPSA.

This is the second consecutive year that Islip students were a regional winner in the contest.

"I am delighted and proud of our students for winning back-to-back years — not an easy thing to do," Islip technology teacher Mike Reilly said. "The video was filmed, edited, scripted and produced with pride and talent."

Paul and Teran's winning video includes several statistics aimed at dissuading viewers from vaping. One stated that more than 2,000 people have suffered lung injuries from vaping-related illnesses, while another stated that 38% of high schoolers and 13% of middle schoolers have tried vaping.

The video concludes with the message: "Don't be another statistic."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

