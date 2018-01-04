TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go!: Jade Carvalho, Hauppauge High School

Jade Carvalho has achieved a perfect ACT score.

Jade Carvalho has achieved a perfect ACT score. Photo Credit: Hauppauge School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Hauppauge student who has been making her mark in everything from tennis to theater recently added a perfect ACT score to her résumé.

Jade Carvalho, a Hauppauge High School senior, has involvements that include being varsity tennis team co-captain, French Club president and vice president of the Best Buddies Club. She also is in Drama Club and has appeared in school productions for six years.

Her most recent feat is earning the ACT’s highest composite score of 36, which is achieved by less than one-tenth of 1 percent of those taking the college admissions test.

“I just tried to do the best I could,” said Carvalho, 17. “I prepared a lot.”

She has twice traveled to France as an exchange student through NorthWest Student Exchange and is in the National Honor Society, French Honor Society and International Thespian Society. She earned a commendation in the National Merit Scholarship Program, a silver medal in the National French Exam, and fourth-place honors in New York State History Day.

Outside of school, Carvalho plays piano and is a tae kwon do black belt. She also earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for building a garden at the Young Autism Program’s school in Medford.

“It’s about finding a balance — knowing when to push yourself and when to take a step back,” Carvalho said.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

