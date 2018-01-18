A Great Neck student earned first-place honors for his cello performance in an international music competition.

Jeremy Bernstein, a sophomore at Great Neck North High School, was a winner in the third annual Manhattan International Music Competition for his rendition of Édouard Lalo’s “Cello Concerto in D minor.”

As the winner, the 15-year-old performed at Lincoln Center’s New York Library for the Performing Arts in Manhattan. The concert aired on AM1660 K-Radio.

“I was very surprised,” said Bernstein, who started playing the cello about 10 years ago. “I was not expecting to win first place at all.”

He plays in his school’s orchestra and chamber music trio and is a founding member of the Cello Club. He also has performed at the all-county level since the sixth grade, as well as with the Long Island String Festival Association and the Long Island Youth Orchestra.

Bernstein was part of a chamber ensemble as a sixth-grader that performed in Lincoln Center’s Young Musicians Concert.

“He is absolutely a delight to work with,” said Pamela Levy, head of Great Neck North’s fine and performing arts department. “He’s focused, bright, dedicated, and we feel fortunate to have him as a student.”

Bernstein is associate editor of the high school’s newspaper and plays tennis outside of school.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT