Way to Go! Jericho student interviews actress

Gabriella Gibbs, a Girl Scout and freshman at Jericho High School, traveled overseas last year to interview actress Millie Bobby Brown.  Credit: Girl Scouts of Nassau County

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Jericho student was chosen by the Girl Scouts of the USA to interview a prominent actress in London.

Gabriella Gibbs, a Girl Scout and freshman at Jericho High School, traveled overseas last year to interview Millie Bobby Brown, the 16-year-old actress best known for her role in the Netflix science fiction series "Stranger Things." The interview occurred on the set of Netflix's new movie "Enola Holmes," which features Brown as an actress and producer.

During the interview, Gibbs asked Brown questions ranging from the struggles she faces as a girl in the film industry to the importance of organizations like the Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts posted the interview last month on social media.

"It was an amazing experience," Gibbs said of the interview with Brown. "We had a really nice conversation. She's so friendly and sweet."

Gibbs, 14, said the opportunity to conduct the interview came about through her involvement in Media Girls, a program for Girl Scouts interested in public speaking and social media. She ultimately interviewed a handful of females on the set including a director and costume designer.

Gibbs, a member of Girl Scout Troop 3095, aspires to be an actress and has appeared in multiple schools plays. She also plays the violin and was on the cheerleading, soccer and track teams last year at Jericho Middle School.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

