A Rocky Point High School senior is sharing his robotics knowledge in a newly published book.

Kyle Markland, 17, spent five months this school year writing the 250-page book “Building Smart LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Robots,” which was published by Packt Publishing.

The book highlights six robotics projects, ranging from a box-climbing robot to a GPS-navigating robot.

The publishing company asked Markland to write the book after coming across his YouTube channel, which features more than 200 robotics tutorials he began posting in 2015. His channel, under the name “Builderdude35,” has amassed more than 14,000 subscribers and 2 million views.

“I love the idea of being able to build something and put it together, but also program it and see it come to life,” Markland said.

In other robotics accomplishments, Markland was on a team that won the Champion’s Award at the FIRST LEGO League Long Island Regional Championship in 2013, and he has represented LEGO MINDSTORMS at the World Maker Faire. He has been named a Mindstorm Community Partner for his efforts promoting robotics education.

Markland is on his school’s cross-country team and National and Math honor societies and had a project advance this year to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. He also has performed double bass at the All-State level and with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.