Way to go: Levittown student strives to inspire girls 

A Levittown student with a passion for media recently spearheaded a project that inspired young girls to use their voices.

Nicolette Kenney, a senior at Division Avenue High School, created "The Low Down," a program that strove to instill confidence in young girls to pursue careers in media.

The project was part of her Gold Award, which the highest achievement available within the Girl Scouts of the USA.

"I wanted to help empower young girls and teach them that they can use their voices to speak out about things that are important to them through media," Kenney said.

Kenney's project started with a survey that garnered more than 100 anonymous responses from girls regarding media and female representation and determined that 72% of people — regardless of age or race — felt there was not enough diversity in the media. She then spoke with girls about females in the media and the importance of representing female voices virtually via Google Meet.

In addition, her sessions educated girls about various types of media and how to produce their own segments, and gave professional tips and tricks. She also helped them practice their public-speaking skills to build self-confidence.

Kenney's is also involved being in her school's Broadcasting Club as a freshman and participating in a sports journalism and broadcasting certification program at Hofstra University.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT