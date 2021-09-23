TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Long Beach student meets Israeli president

Jessica Mogol, a senior at Long Beach High

Jessica Mogol, a senior at Long Beach High School, met President Isaac Herzog at his residence this summer as part of a special delegation of 10 teen representatives of the CTeen. Credit: Jessica Mogol

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Long Beach High School student was recently among a small group of youths who met the president of Israel in Central Jerusalem.

Jessica Mogol, a senior, met President Isaac Herzog at his residence this summer as part of a 10-teen delegation from CTeen, also known as the Chabad Teen Network. The delegation visited Israel with about 80 Jewish teens nationwide as part of trip called CTeen's Heritage Quest Israel.

Mogol, a member of CTeen's local chapter, CTeen of the Beaches, was the only member of the delegation from New York.

"It was a very special moment," Mogol, 17, said of the meeting.

During the visit with Herzog, Mogol and her fellow delegates discussed matters important to Jewish life in America as well as their experiences with anti-Semitism and Jewish pride. They also shared what it is like being part of a minority Jewish community in a public-school setting.

In addition, the teens had the opportunity to visit such sites as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea.

"We hope to inspire the teens to become proud Jewish leaders in their communities back home," said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, vice chair of CTeen International. "This meeting played an integral part of that goal with the president reminding them of their unique role as young Jews in the United States."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Eddie Partridge, co-owner the Riverhead Raceway, died of
Eddie Partridge, legend of Long Island auto racing, dies at 68
KING OF THE SITCOMS Hear about the works
Seniors Calendar: Events from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3
Outdoor dining parklets on Front Street in Greenport
Greenport outdoor parklets coming down
Amber Luo, a senior at Ward Melville High
Way to Go! Student attends Research Science Institute
From left, Rabbi Orrin Krublit of South Huntington
Asking the Clergy: Difficult conversations with God
Hugh Wyatt, shown in the 1990s, played the
Hugh Wyatt, newsman and jazz man, dies at 78
Didn’t find what you were looking for?