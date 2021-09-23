Way to Go! Long Beach student meets Israeli president

A Long Beach High School student was recently among a small group of youths who met the president of Israel in Central Jerusalem.

Jessica Mogol, a senior, met President Isaac Herzog at his residence this summer as part of a 10-teen delegation from CTeen, also known as the Chabad Teen Network. The delegation visited Israel with about 80 Jewish teens nationwide as part of trip called CTeen's Heritage Quest Israel.

Mogol, a member of CTeen's local chapter, CTeen of the Beaches, was the only member of the delegation from New York.

"It was a very special moment," Mogol, 17, said of the meeting.

During the visit with Herzog, Mogol and her fellow delegates discussed matters important to Jewish life in America as well as their experiences with anti-Semitism and Jewish pride. They also shared what it is like being part of a minority Jewish community in a public-school setting.

In addition, the teens had the opportunity to visit such sites as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea.

"We hope to inspire the teens to become proud Jewish leaders in their communities back home," said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, vice chair of CTeen International. "This meeting played an integral part of that goal with the president reminding them of their unique role as young Jews in the United States."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT