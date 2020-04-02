TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
39° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Massapequa student promotes animal rights with Liberation NYC

Daniel Balsamo, a senior at Massapequa High School,

Daniel Balsamo, a senior at Massapequa High School, is the founder of the grassroots animal rights organization Liberation NYC. He has been honored for his community service efforts with a President's Volunteer Service Award. Credit: Massapequa School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Massapequa High School student with a passion for animals is striving to get others involved locally in the animal rights movement.

Daniel Balsamo, a senior, is the founder of the grassroots animal-rights organization Liberation NYC, which he started last year. He is also involved with Anonymous for the Voiceless, a nonprofit that educates the public on animal exploitation and fosters activism groups worldwide.

Balsamo's Liberation NYC was slated to host up to 400 people at its inaugural Animal Liberation New York City Conference from April 9 to 13, but the event has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The five-day conference would have featured dozens of guest speakers and educational workshops.

"We believe animal rights are not in the mainstream as much as they should be," said Balsamo, 17, who is particularly concerned about the treatment of animals within the agricultural system. "People think they know things, but I implore them to look at videos online."

Balsamo was recently honored for his activism efforts with a state-level President's Volunteer Service Award through the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. The awards program, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. 

Balsamo is also a member of his school's science research program, with a concentration on superconductors. 

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Stephen Garcia, a part-time staffer in the Southampton On East End, ASAP delivers to seniors in a hurry
A train at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station on LIRR, hit hard by crisis, tries to forge ahead
Lucas Sanchez, left, of New York Communities for Lost jobs, wages have tenants eyeing rent strike
Gwen Mack, shown Wednesday at Church of the  Demand at LI food pantries up as volunteers, supplies down
A team from South Woods Middle School in School Notebook: South Woods, Gelinas are Olympiad champs
Asweel Mehaboob, a sophomore at Sachem High School Way to Go! Sachem student's app selected for national summit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search