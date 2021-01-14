TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Miller Place 7th-grader sells bracelets for a cure

Reagan Commander, a seventh-grader at North Country Road

Reagan Commander, a seventh-grader at North Country Road Middle School in Miller Place, raised $1,000 in fall 2020 through the sales of 250 beaded bracelets to benefit the Nephrotic Syndrome. Credit: Kerri Commander

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Miller Place student whose younger sister has a rare kidney disorder has raised money to help find a cure through the sale of homemade bracelets.

Reagan Commander, a seventh-grader at North Country Road Middle School, raised about $1,000 this fall through the sales of 250 beaded bracelets to benefit the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation. The colorful bracelets were sold for $2 each, or three for $5.

Reagan's 7-year-old sister, Avery, has nephrotic syndrome, a disorder that causes the body to excrete too much protein in the urine. Avery previously received one of the foundation's "Backpacks of Hope," which contains items ranging from medical supplies to educational materials for families of newly diagnosed patients.

"My sister was diagnosed at 4 years old, and I wanted her to know that she is not alone in this fight," Reagan, 12, said of her motivation to fundraise. "The support that we received from friends and family was overwhelming. Hopefully by raising awareness, one day there will be a cure."

Reagan also plays basketball, lacrosse and tennis in school, as well as lacrosse with a local girls program called the Long Island Bandits, and is a member of her school's Mock Trial Club and Yearbook Club.

In addition, she plays the alto saxophone and is an avid singer who performed the national anthem at her school's sixth-grade graduation.

