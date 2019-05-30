TODAY'S PAPER
Malverne High senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Malverne High School senior Nelson Chow is one

Malverne High School senior Nelson Chow is one of 161 high school seniors nationwide named a U.S. Presidential Scholar and one of 18 students across the country awarded a $40,000 college scholarship through the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program. Photo Credit: Malverne School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Malverne High School senior Nelson Chow received huge news — twice in the same week of May.

Chow, 17, was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, one of four high school seniors in New York and 161 nationwide awarded the distinction. He also is one of 18 students across the country to receive a $40,000 college scholarship through the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program.

"It's been more than I could've dreamed of," said Chow, who learned of the recognitions in the first week of May. "There's been a lot of jumping around and high-fiving."

He also has been recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction and a commended student by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Chow is secretary of his class and the school's National Honor Society chapter, captain of the Robotics Club and founder of the Competitive Scholars Club. He also is a section leader for Malverne High's marching band, which this year won the Small School Division I title at the New York State Field Band Conference Championships, and a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

He is an ambassador for the New York Blood Center, a lifeguard with the Village of Freeport, a third-degree black belt and an instructor with Kempo Martial Arts, and volunteers with NYU Winthrop Hospital, Toys for Tots and Island Harvest.

Chow will enter Princeton University this fall in the pre-med program.

