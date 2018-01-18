TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 26° Good Evening
Clear 26° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go!: Nicholas Sidorowicz, of Northport

Nicholas Sidorowicz ran a pajama and blanket drive

Nicholas Sidorowicz ran a pajama and blanket drive to benefit the Suffolk County Child Advocacy Center. Photo Credit: Northport-East Northport School

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Northport student has spread holiday warmth for more than a decade by holding blanket and pajama drives at his schools.

Nicholas Sidorowicz, 18, a senior at Northport High School, has conducted the drives to benefit the Suffolk County Child Advocacy Center, a facility that helps child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

This is the fourth year he has spearheaded the effort at the high school. Before that, he held drives at Northport Middle School and Love of Learning Montessori School in Centerport.

This year’s drive collected enough items to fill the family’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, he said.

“When kids are first put into foster care, they’re not really allowed to take anything with them, and I wanted to help give them something to hold onto during a scary and confusing time for them,” Sidorowicz said.

To spread the word, the high school made announcements about the drive over the loudspeaker and posted about it on their website, Sidorowicz said. He also hung flyers throughout the school building.

Sidorowicz’s other community service efforts include helping prepare Thanksgiving meals at a local church and volunteering at a food pantry in Northport.

“It brings me joy seeing people happy,” he said.

He also is a student at Western Suffolk BOCES’ Wilson Technological Center, where he is a Skills USA officer. — Michael R. Ebert

Headshot
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

An Uber driver pulls into the Hicksville LIRR On LI, people take Uber to the train stations
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is seen in Officials: 31 LI students swept up in data breach
Rangers left winger Jimmy Vesey with Kidsday reporters NY Rangers player talks to LI kids
A local business says Spanish-speaking visitors have a Lack of parking signs in Spanish criticized
Leni Laurel of Patchogue holds a prayer card Filipinos prepare to celebrate the Feast of Santo Niño
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is seen on Reports: Tax challenge firms give $15G to Curran
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE