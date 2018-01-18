A Northport student has spread holiday warmth for more than a decade by holding blanket and pajama drives at his schools.

Nicholas Sidorowicz, 18, a senior at Northport High School, has conducted the drives to benefit the Suffolk County Child Advocacy Center, a facility that helps child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

This is the fourth year he has spearheaded the effort at the high school. Before that, he held drives at Northport Middle School and Love of Learning Montessori School in Centerport.

This year’s drive collected enough items to fill the family’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, he said.

“When kids are first put into foster care, they’re not really allowed to take anything with them, and I wanted to help give them something to hold onto during a scary and confusing time for them,” Sidorowicz said.

To spread the word, the high school made announcements about the drive over the loudspeaker and posted about it on their website, Sidorowicz said. He also hung flyers throughout the school building.

Sidorowicz’s other community service efforts include helping prepare Thanksgiving meals at a local church and volunteering at a food pantry in Northport.

“It brings me joy seeing people happy,” he said.

He also is a student at Western Suffolk BOCES’ Wilson Technological Center, where he is a Skills USA officer. — Michael R. Ebert