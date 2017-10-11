A Ward Melville High School senior’s design was chosen as the new logo of the North Shore Montessori School in Stony Brook.

Senior Niki Nassiri’s graphic, which she created using Adobe Illustrator software, features an open book with the figures of four children — shaded yellow, blue, green and red — leaping above it. The book, rendered in blue, represents the ocean.

“It’s supposed to look like a sunrise,” said Nassiri, 17, expressing surprise that her design was chosen “because in my class there are a lot of talented people.”

She created the graphic last spring with the help of Ward Melville art teacher Cortney Weisman in response to a challenge issued by Montessori, which wanted to modernize its look, she said. It took her more than a month to complete it.

The logo is being featured on Montessori’s website and in its new spirit wear.

In creating it, Nassiri said she researched the school and its goals and made 30 thumbnail ideas before narrowing those down to her top choice.

More than 60 Ward Melville students presented their designs to the owners of Montessori, a nonprofit for preschool and primary school children.

Nassiri also is president of her school’s Key Club, news editor of the Kaleidoscope student newspaper and a member of the varsity swim team.