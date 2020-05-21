A Northport student has staged a unique performance amid the coronavirus outbreak by recording herself dressing and singing as eight characters in the musical "Les Misérables."

Meaghan Maher, a senior, created the 3-minute and 36-second video as part of a musical theater class assignment in which students were asked to submit clips of themselves singing, dancing or doing a monologue from home.

Maher's video featured a split-screen rendition of the song "One Day More" as she portrays characters ranging from impoverished teenager Éponine Thénardier to protagonist Jean Valjean. It has accumulated thousands of views on social media.

"I had a lot of time on my hands during the social-distancing period and decided I wanted to take it to the next level," Maher, 18, said of her video. "I love all the characters; I feel like there's something in each of them that I can relate to in a way."

Maher has previously performed in productions of "Les Misérables" at the Northport-East Northport Community Theater and the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. She won a Hunting-Tony Award last year from the Town of Huntington for her performance in a school production of "Into the Woods."

Maher is also president of her school's International Thespian Society, an officer in the Northport Powdered Wigs Club, and a member of the color guard, show choir and National Honor Society.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT