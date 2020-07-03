TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Northport students create trivia and debate app to connect people

Northport High School juniors Erik Keifer, left, and

Northport High School juniors Erik Keifer, left, and Dilan Piscatello created an iOS app called DopeIt. Credit: Northport-East Northport School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Two Northport High School students used their spare time during the coronavirus outbreak to create a trivia and debate platform for Apple's iOS mobile operating system.

Juniors Erik Keifer and Dilan Piscatello began working on the app, called DopeIt, following the school closures this spring, ultimately launching it on June 1. The idea was to connect people through a mutual love of everything from movies to sports.

The app's topics rotate monthly to engage players of varying interests, with users earning points by answering multiple-choice or true-or-false questions based on that month's topic. A blog discussion also allows players to earn up to 250 points by answering a short-answer question, which changes weekly based on a theme.

"I wanted to design an app to bring me closer to those people," Erik said of those with mutual interests. 

Dilan added, “Just like you can learn English or Spanish, you can learn app development. It's a language shift.”

The two teens are continuing to produce content for DopeIt with plans to feature music-related questions by next month and pop culture questions by August.

"It's great to hear these kinds of stories," Northport-East Northport School District Superintendent Robert Banzer said. "To know that [they] took the initiative on this, it's just fantastic."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

