Way to Go! Roslyn student makes sweet gesture

Avery Schwalbe, a senior at Roslyn High School,

Avery Schwalbe, a senior at Roslyn High School, recently baked and delivered over 22 dozen cookies, brownies and cupcakes to the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department.

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Roslyn High School student has shown his appreciation for first responders with a sweet gesture.

Avery Schwalbe, a senior, baked and delivered more than 22 dozen brownies, cookies and cupcakes last month to the 87-member Roslyn Highlands Fire Department.

He participated in the project through Bake Back America, a family-run organization that gives back to essential workers and those in need by delivering meals and baked goods.

"I really like to support the first responders, especially right now during the times of COVID-19," said Schwalbe, 17. "For what they're doing for our community, I thought I should do something in return for them."

Schwalbe said he was inspired to tackle the baking project around the anniversary of 9/11. He chose Roslyn Highlands because his brother's friend has a brother who serves as an emergency medical technician there, he said.

As for his baking breakdown, Schwalbe said he made 76 chocolate chip cookies, 72 sugar cookies, 72 brownies and 48 cupcakes.

"I enjoy baking sometimes," Schwalbe said. "If my mom happens to be baking, I'll help out."

Schwalbe is a member of his school's National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and Robotics Club. He also plays on a travel hockey team, has taught hockey to disabled individuals through the American Special Hockey Association, and has been involved with the North Shore Autism Circle.

