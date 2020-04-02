TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Sachem East student tapped for American Medical Informatics Association

Asweel Mehaboob, a sophomore at Sachem High School

Asweel Mehaboob, a sophomore at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, has worked to develop an application for people with neurodegenerative diseases that improves touch accuracy on touchscreen devices. Credit: Sachem Central School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A student at Sachem High School East was selected to present his research on developing an application for people with neurodegenerative diseases at a prestigious national summit.

Asweel Mehaboob, a sophomore at the Farmingville school, was chosen from about 500 submissions nationwide to present in a poster-style format last month at the American Medical Informatics Association's 2020 Informatics Summit in Houston. That event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mehaboob worked with a team of three college students at Stony Brook University over a five-week span last summer to develop the app, which he said improves touch accuracy on touch screen devices. It is intended to help people suffering from such conditions as Parkinson's and Huntington's disease.

"I wanted to do something to help these people and make their lives better," said Mehaboob, 16. "Their lives are already hard."

The science-minded teen said his team's research strove to prove the Bayes' theorem is a "better-suited algorithm for defining touch pointing" than what is currently used. To get selected for the summit, he submitted an abstract of his research last year to the association. 

Mehaboob is a member of his school's Model UN Club and Robotics Club and has engaged in community service activities, such as clothing drives and car washes, through the latter club. He has also participated in mentorship opportunities through Align US.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

