Way to Go! Sachem fifth-grader writes book on bullying
An elementary school student in Holbrook has written a children's book aimed at helping peers navigate bullying situations they might encounter by using positivity, kindness and inspiration.
Aviah Elizabeth Singh, a fifth-grader at Nokomis Elementary School, recently wrote "Be You. Be Cool. Be Kind," which is intended to help readers learn how to deal with bullies — and how not to be a bully. Each experience is accompanied by a question and a prayer.
Aviah, 11, was recognized for her efforts last month at a meeting of the Sachem Central School District's Board of Education. She is the district's youngest-ever published author, district officials said.
"My book is about my life stories through elementary school when people made fun of me or bullied me and how I overcame it," Aviah said. "I wanted to write this book to spread kindness."
One such experience in the book is about Aviah accidentally stepping on a girl's foot while she was throwing out her garbage during lunch. The girl demanded Aviah repeatedly apologize or give her a foot massage.
"My message is to stay confident," Aviah said.
The 28-page book is currently available on various online outlets. It was published by ALEA Publishing, a company created last year by her mother, Kenise Etwaru, and her aunt Dr. Delene Musielak.
Aviah is also involved in the choir at Global Christian Ministries Church in Queens.