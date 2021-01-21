A Seaford High School student has founded a mentoring program that allows classmates to lend their expertise on the district's digital learning resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph Abbate, a senior, is the creator of his school's Tech Mentors program, which consists of about a half-dozen students who help peers with questions about the communication platform Microsoft Teams.

The mentors also assist pupils in accessing resources if they are using a computer at home that is different from their district-issued laptops and to inform them if a problem is likely a software or hardware issue that requires them to bring the device to the district's technology department.

"Throughout high school, I've been known to understand computers very well," said Abbate, 17. "I just want to help out in any way that I can, and this is a good way in which I can contribute to the school."

The high school has a mix of in-person and remote instruction through a hybrid learning model, along with more than 90 students who opted for full-time virtual instruction. To reach the mentors, students can send an email to the program's members with their issue and someone will respond, Abbate said.

Abbate also serves as the parliamentarian of his school's National Honor Society, the lead programmer of his school's robotics club, and the captain of a community robotics team.

