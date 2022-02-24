Two Seaford High School students were recently recognized on the national level for their academic success and leadership skills.

Natalie Villecco and Peter Koubiadis, both seniors, have received the National School Development Council Award for Academic Growth and Student Leadership in Learning from SCOPE Education Services, a nonprofit organization chartered by the New York State Board of Regents to provide services to school districts statewide.

Villecco's achievements include being president of her school's Key Club and National Honor Society, treasurer of the Freshmen Mentors Club, and a member of the Best Buddies Club and National Art Honor Society. Koubiadis is co-president of his school's National Art Honor Society and a member of the Mural Club, Radio Club, Stage Crew and National Honor Society.

"It's really rewarding to receive this, because I've put so much dedication and time into school," Villecco said.

Villecco, who aspires to become a lawyer, has taken seven Advanced Placement and six honors-level courses and is a member of the Brackett Leadership Team, which plans social-emotional training sessions at the district's elementary schools.

Koubiadis, who aspires to become a graphic novelist, has taken 11 Advanced placement courses.

"I've had some amazing teachers that have helped me grow in all of my subjects," Koubiadis said.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT