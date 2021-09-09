TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Smithtown student a finalist in national space competition

Zachary Finger, a senior in the Smithtown High

Zachary Finger, a senior in the Smithtown High School East, was one of five finalists in this year's Genes in Space competition. Credit: Maria Zeitlin

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Smithtown student's latest achievement was out of this world.

Zachary Finger, a senior at Smithtown High School East, was one of five finalists in Genes in Space, a national competition that asked participants to design a DNA experiment that addressed challenges in space travel and exploration. His proposal explored stem cell therapy for muscle loss in microgravity.

The winner, who attends a high school in California, received an opportunity for her experiment to be performed aboard the International Space Station.

"I've always had a huge love for space," said Finger, 17. Of his topic, he said: "A huge issue astronauts face when in microgravity is they lose a large amount of muscle tissue and muscle strength, because they're not applying the same constant pressure we apply to our muscles on Earth."

To reach the finals, Finger first submitted an application outlining his idea and was named one of 30 semifinalists, who submitted one-minute videos for a chance to become finalists.

A total of 630 applications were submitted.

"I could not be happier for this amazing achievement," Maria Zeitlin, a science research coordinator at Smithtown East, said of Finger's feat. "He eats, breathes and discusses all things centered on space exploration."

Finger is also president of his school's robotics team and a member of the varsity tennis team and National and Math honor societies.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
