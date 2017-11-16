A Bethpage High School senior was the youngest speaker at the World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship last month in Manhattan.

Smiti Shah, 16, addressed the generational divide in conversations regarding humans and machines in front of some 200 people at the New School University Center. She was invited to speak by The New York Academy of Sciences, where she interned during the summer.

“If we truly want progress in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Fortune 500 companies have a corporate responsibility to reach out to my generation, teach them why the field is important for us to take part in, and encourage us to pursue jobs in those fields,” Shah said.

Her other achievements include helping to create STEM camps in Hungary, Morocco, Scotland and Tanzania through the academy’s Junior Academy, for which she served as student president last school year. She also was part of a team that created a portable water filter with a GPS tracker.

In addition, Shah spoke about the importance of mentorship at the academy’s Annual Gala last year and attended The United State of Women Summit in Washington, D.C., in June 2016.

Shah is captain of her school’s robotics team, which won the Chairman’s Award at this year’s Long Island Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.