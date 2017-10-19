A Pierson High School senior has started a mentoring effort aimed at providing peer support to those in the Sag Harbor school’s International Baccalaureate program.

Sophie Lattanzio, 17, launched her “iBuddies” program after taking college tours during the summer and learning about peer mentoring provided to freshmen.

So far, iBuddies has 12 International Baccalaureate students who are seniors serving as mentors to 33 juniors.

“It’s all been very positive,” Lattanzio said. “My hope is that students in the program gain a unique learning experience, study and organizational skills, as well as insight on how to tackle challenges.”

The first activity was a kickoff lunch at Bay Burger in Sag Harbor, and the most recent was a trivia night at the village’s John Jermain Memorial Library. Lattanzio said she is brainstorming ideas for more events, such as a walking scavenger hunt of Sag Harbor history.

“Our hope is that the program builds relationships and camaraderie among students while transferring some of the knowledge gained by the veterans of the program,” Pierson Assistant Principal Michael Guinan said.

Lattanzio is president of her school’s National Honor Society and a member of math league, the robotics team, the rowing team and Interact Club. She also is involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters and Katy’s Courage, a Sag Harbor nonprofit.