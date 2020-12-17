TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Southampton student honored for volunteerism

Reece Nugent, a senior at Southampton High School,

Reece Nugent, a senior at Southampton High School, recently received the 2020 Long Island Radio Broadcasting Thomas Cutinella Foundation Service Award. Credit: Southampton School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Southampton High School student has received an award for community service efforts that range from implementing a bilingual book club to translating for a local nonprofit organization.

Reece Nugent, a senior, was recently recognized with the 2020 Long Island Radio Broadcasting Thomas Cutinella Foundation Service Award, which is named after a Shoreham-Wading River High School student who died after a collision during a football game in 2014.

"Winning this award was a great honor and an unbelievable privilege," said Nugent, 17, who was nominated by his guidance counselor, Amy Prince. "I'm extremely grateful."

Nugent's volunteer efforts include raising $8,000 for a school scholarship this year through a Mariners Run for Unity, a virtual run he coordinated with fellow seniors Dreanne Joseph and Griffin Wei, and being a member and student recruiter for the Teen Leadership Program of the local nonprofit The Retreat. The program strives to prevent abuse and promote respect in teen relationships.

In addition, Nugent implemented a weekly bilingual book club via Zoom for underserved children in collaboration with the Children's Museum of the East End, is an ambassador for the Southampton Unified Sports Program, and is a translator and resource distributor for the nonprofit Heart of the Hamptons.

Nugent is also involved in his school's Best Buddies Club and is a member of the varsity cross-country and lacrosse teams.

- MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

