A Mount Sinai High School student has been bringing smiles to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devin Beresky, a sophomore, has so far collected about 1,100 bags and boxes filled with items ranging from clothing to toys to school supplies. She estimates the bags and boxes contained about 10,000 individual items.

To collect the bags and boxes, Beresky said she spread the word about her efforts on social media and visited the homes of prospective donors to retrieve items. Once her family's car was full, the items were transported to local donation centers.

"I'm happy that I'm making other people happy," Beresky, 15, said. "After everything the world has been through so far this year, I just want people to know they're going to get what they need and be happy."

Beresky said she has delivered donations to the Lighthouse Mission in Bellport, Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Port Jefferson, Pax Christi Hospitality Center in Port Jefferson, Angels of Long Island in Patchogue, and Long Island Cares in Hauppauge.

In addition, she recently collected about 40 Halloween costumes that were distributed to children through the nonprofit Give Kids Hope in Port Jefferson.

Beresky is also a member of her school's junior varsity cheerleading team, plays the clarinet and is a member of her school's Principal's List.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT