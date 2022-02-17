An East Islip student has been named his Boy Scout troop's youngest-ever Eagle Scout for his efforts improving the outdoor area at a rehabilitation and nursing facility.

Sahil Patel, an eighth-grader at East Islip Middle School, installed two glider benches and three planters last summer for use by residents of the nearby Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing. The project enabled him to become the youngest Eagle Scout out of 100 others in his troop's history to earn the designation, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America.

Sahil, 13, is a member of Troop 205 in Great River. His Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony was held earlier this month at East Islip High School.

"What I did mainly to achieve it at a young age is I went to tons and tons of campouts; I went to events; I went to fundraisers; I did everything I can," Sahil said. "And I put in the work at home to do merit badges."

To fund the project, Sahil said he raised roughly $2,000 from family and friends to purchase materials.

Sahil is president of his school's Student Government, a member of the Book Club, and plays clarinet in the concert and jazz bands. He is also a member of the cross country, tennis and volleyball teams.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT