A Mineola student has launched a website to help give a taste of college life to high schoolers who are unable to tour campuses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wendy Cheng, a senior at Mineola High School, is the founder of Virtual College Help, which she launched in March. The website features interviews with college students attending more than 80 universities nationwide and enables high schoolers to gain insight into life after high school.

Since its inception, the website has received more than 14,000 views, her school said. Cheng also offers college application assistance and free tutoring in subjects ranging from algebra to chemistry through the website in 30 to 60 minutes sessions.

"I feel a responsibility to help others during this hard time," said Cheng, who credits her parents for inspiring her to accomplish her goals. "I see my parents work extremely hard and since I was in elementary school they always said, 'As long as you work hard in school and achieve academically, you will change your life forever.' "

Cheng’s other achievements include being named one of 1,609 semifinalists nationwide in the 2021 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, which will name 150 scholars this spring to receive $20,000 scholarships. She is also a tutor in her school's Student Service Center and is a member of the track and field team and National Honor Society.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT