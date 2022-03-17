A Garden City student is striving to help individuals with cancer by folding 1,000 paper cranes.

Isabella Fuertes, an eighth-grader at Garden City Middle School, recently launched a project called "Cranes for Cancer" to raise funds and spread smiles to patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She introduced the project to the community at her school's "GC Cares-A-Thon" in January.

The crane-folding concept stems from a Japanese legend that promises anyone who folds 1,000 origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods. The legend was popularized through the story of Sadako Sasako, a girl who was exposed to radiation and later developed leukemia after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II.

"Since I was child, I always thought it was important to give back to the community and to spread important stories," Fuertes said. "I was really hoping this would bring the community together and that by seeing this other kids would be inspired to take more action in the community."

To spread the word, Fuertes hung flyers inside stores in Garden City with a QR code that takes people to a webpage where they can make a donation to St. Jude. One crane will be folded for every donor, and the cranes will ultimately be strung together and sent to the hospital upon reaching 1,000, she said.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT