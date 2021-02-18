A Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School student has launched a free website to help connect tutors and those in need of tutoring.

Mitchell Meyer, a junior, is the founder of Blast Off Tutoring, which he was inspired to start after community service opportunities dwindled during the COVD-19 pandemic. He launched the website in November.

So far, Meyer has accumulated about 60 users nationwide, roughly half of which are tutors. Participants include students from local districts such as East Rockaway, Herricks and Wantagh.

"It provides help to kids who normally couldn't afford it, and then for the tutors it streamlines the process of getting community service hours," said Meyer, 16. Of the website, he said: "I'm only just starting, so I think there's a lot of room to grow."

To participate, schools are given a code that allows their students to make an account as a tutor or a pupil in need of tutoring services in such subjects as history, math and science. To enroll new schools, Meyer said he reaches out to curriculum officials at various school districts.

Meyer is also head of mechanical engineering for his school's robotics club and a member of the National, Science and Spanish honor societies. In addition, he is captain of a travel ice-hockey team and is on his school's ice hockey and tennis teams.

