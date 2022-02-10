TODAY'S PAPER
Way to Go! Baldwin student makes mark in business, finance fields

Chloe Cruz, a senior at Baldwin Senior High

Chloe Cruz, a senior at Baldwin Senior High School, is one of 11 Student Ambassadors for the nonprofit Junior Achievement of New York. Credit: Michelle Leonardo

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Baldwin High School student is making it her business to succeed in the fields of entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Chloe Cruz, a senior, was one of 11 students statewide — and the only one from a Nassau County school — selected to serve as a 2021-22 student ambassador by Junior Achievement of New York, a nonprofit organization that strives to inspire and prepare youth for a global economy.

To get selected, Cruz was interviewed by a panel at the nonprofit and discussed her extracurricular activities and future goals, among other things. Her responsibilities include networking with industry professionals at local events and talking about what the organization does for students and communities.

"I'm really grateful for the position," said Cruz, 17. "People my age don't appreciate meeting and having conversations with successful adults who can help you get on that right path as much as they should, but I've definitely taken in every single bit."

Cruz's other activities include being president of her school's Future Business Leaders of America Club, captain of the school spirit team Sportsnite, and a member of the varsity cheerleading team, Key Club, Yearbook Club, National Honor Societ and Principal’s Leadership Committee.

She also plays the flute, serves as co-CEO of her school's Virtual Enterprise company, OneWorld, and volunteers with a local nonprofit for special-needs children.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
