A Roslyn elementary school student has raised thousands of dollars for an important local cause through the sale of handmade mask chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Buslik, a second-grader at East Hills Elementary School, in the Roslyn School District, has made about 800 beaded mask chains to benefit the Sid Jacobson JCC's Community Needs Bank, which is a collection site and distribution center for small local food pantries.

So far, she has raised more than $8,500, with 100% of the proceeds going to the bank.

Ryan, 7, makes the chains, which she sells for $20, using beads and wire and then incorporates designs ranging from rainbows to sports. She and her mother, Nicole, studied how to make the chains by watching videos on YouTube.

"I want to help people," Ryan said of the importance of raising money for the bank.

Ryan has spread the word about her efforts via word-of-mouth and through an Instagram account called beads.4needs.

She also previously made uplifting cards that were included in food delivery packages distributed by the Sid Jacobson JCC, which is in East Hills.

"I couldn't be more proud of her," Nicole said. "She took her creativity and went to the next level. It's just incredible to be able to give back to people who really need it."

Ryan's father, Jeff, is a member of the Sid Jacobson JCC's board of directors.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT