A Northport High School student has used her sewing skills to make thousands of face masks — and raise thousands of dollars for local charities — amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lía Edlin Miller, a freshman, has made more than 3,500 face masks in recent months with some $4,000 from the sales going to places ranging from her school's food pantry to the Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary in Northport.

Miller's mask-making efforts started in the spring when a family friend asked if Miller could make her a mask and then shared a photo of the finished product on social media. Her mother, Naomi Edlin, also spread the word on Facebook.

The double-sided cotton masks feature patterns ranging from flowers to Disney characters.

"A lot of people were having trouble getting masks and the fact that these are washable and reusable helps with them not needing as many throwaway masks," said Miller, 14, who recently received a proclamation for her efforts from Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga).

Miller's other achievements include sewing a collection of outfits that appeared in the New York City Fashion Showcase in 2015 and winning a state championship in the 100-yard freestyle competition last year as part of the Huntington YMCA's swim team.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She is also on her school's swim team and was involved in her middle school's Community Service Club.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT