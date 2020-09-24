TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Northport student makes masks to help charities

Lía Edlin Miller, a freshman at Northport High

Lía Edlin Miller, a freshman at Northport High School, has made more than 3,500 face masks in recent months with some $4,000 from the sales going to local organizations. Credit: Naomi Edlin

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Northport High School student has used her sewing skills to make thousands of face masks — and raise thousands of dollars for local charities — amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lía Edlin Miller, a freshman, has made more than 3,500 face masks in recent months with some $4,000 from the sales going to places ranging from her school's food pantry to the Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary in Northport.

Miller's mask-making efforts started in the spring when a family friend asked if Miller could make her a mask and then shared a photo of the finished product on social media. Her mother, Naomi Edlin, also spread the word on Facebook.

The double-sided cotton masks feature patterns ranging from flowers to Disney characters.

"A lot of people were having trouble getting masks and the fact that these are washable and reusable helps with them not needing as many throwaway masks," said Miller, 14, who recently received a proclamation for her efforts from Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga).

Miller's other achievements include sewing a collection of outfits that appeared in the New York City Fashion Showcase in 2015 and winning a state championship in the 100-yard freestyle competition last year as part of the Huntington YMCA's swim team.

She is also on her school's swim team and was involved in her middle school's Community Service Club.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead created a coastal conservation district at the Developers sue to block preservation at Woodmere golf club
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Judge: Bellport wholesaler didn't overcharge as pandemic began
David Sinclair is chief development officer for The Census Bureau counting nation's homeless population
Private school Educators: Adapting to pandemic is key
Chris Morandi, a senior at Mineola High School, Way to Go! Mineola student makes ear relief straps
Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown is Nassau School Notebook: Salk named School of Character
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search