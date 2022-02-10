A Huntington High School student has amassed an assortment of leadership roles locally and internationally.

Sophia Segal, a junior, was recently selected as one of 11 students worldwide to serve on Key Club International's Global Relations Committee, which strives to promote diversity and inclusion in the international service organization for high schoolers.

She also oversees the club's chapters in six local high schools — Half Hollow Hills East and West, Harborfields, Huntington, Northport and Ward Melville — as the lieutenant governor of Division 3 of the New York District of Key Club and is a co-chair of the division's Club Engagement Committee. As lieutenant governor, she helps to plan such events as an upcoming leadership training conference.

"My favorite thing about it is just knowing that I'm giving back to the community while also doing something that I really enjoy," Segal, 16, said of Key Club. "I've also been able to build really great connections with other people."

Segal's other activities include serving as president of her school's Yearbook Club, vice president of the Spanish Honor Society, treasurer of the chamber choir, and social media coordinator for the Environmental Club.

She also serves as a Spanish tutor for her district's middle school students and is a member of her school's Habitat for Humanity Chapter and the National, English, Science and Tri-M Music honor societies.

