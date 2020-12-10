TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to go! Great Neck student raises mental health awareness

Anushka Gupta, a senior at Great Neck North

Anushka Gupta, a senior at Great Neck North High School, was recently selected to the Student Advisory Committee for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization that supports mental health awareness and education for students. Credit: Great Neck Public Schools

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Great Neck North High School student has been named to a national committee for her efforts reducing the stigma of mental health disorders.

Anushka Gupta, a senior, was one of two high schoolers nationwide selected to the Student Advisory Committee for Active Minds, a nonprofit organization that supports mental health awareness and education.

Gupta was chosen for her efforts as a co-founder and co-president of her school's Active Minds Chapter, which she launched in 2018 with classmates Liel Ezroni and Stephanie Kim. She has also spearheaded initiatives including mental health presentations for middle-schoolers and a program in which students write positive messages in chalk in front of the school during midterms week.

Gupta was inspired to get involved in mental health awareness after she was diagnosed in the eighth-grade with an autoimmune disease with neuropsychiatric symptoms.

"I felt that I could never really speak up about what was happening," said Gupta, 17, adding that she wanted to remind people "it's OK to not always be OK."

Since joining the committee, Gupta has written an article on the importance of telehealth for the Active Minds blog and contributed to a video supporting mental health legislation and funding through Speak Your Mind, a national campaign.

She is also president of her school's Bioethics Club and vice president of the Neuroscience Club.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Hicksville High School's color guard took first place Nassau School Notebook: LI students win in field band competition
Emily Sullivan, left, of Half Hollow Hills High Way to Go! Half Hollow Hills seniors collect toys for cancer children
Hicksville High School's color guard took first place Suffolk School Notebook: Students win in band competition
Susan Poser will be the next president of Illinois university provost named to head Hofstra starting in August
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in New Hyde Park on DiNapoli to redirect pension fund to fight global warming
Suffolk County Police Department patrol cars are pictured Long Island police limiting in-person operations due to COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search