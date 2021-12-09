TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Plainview-Old Bethpage student's book proceeds benefit youth

Ria Arjun, a sixth-grader at Howard B. Mattlin

Ria Arjun, a sixth-grader at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School in Plainview, is donating the proceeds of her book sales to help provide education to disadvantaged children and adolescents around the world. Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A student at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School in Plainview is using the proceeds from her book of short stories to help disadvantaged children.

Ria Arjun, a sixth-grader, recently published "The Adventure Begins: A Collection of Ten Short Stories," a compilation of stories she wrote that feature different genres, characters and "unique plots and valuable morals," school officials said. The 110-page book was independently published and is available through various online outlets.

Proceeds from the book's sales benefit Howard B. Mattlin's PTA and are given by the family to support education for unprivileged youth; the family intends to establish the RALS Foundation, named for the combination of Ria and her father's and mother's names, Arjun and Laxmi Subha.

"I really wanted to make something that everyone can enjoy," Arjun said, noting the stories range from fantasy to romance. Of her decision to donate proceeds, she said: "I've always felt that education is super important, and I know that some children are not able to get that education."

So far, Ria has raised about $3,000 and helped sponsor the education of two children in her parents' home country of India. Ria also has a YouTube channel, RALS, where she discusses the foundation and inspires others to maintain a positive attitude.

Ria, 11, is also a member of her school's robotics team.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Latest Long Island News

Newsday's Steve Langford speaks with Long Islanders about
LI's COVID-19 positivity rate at 6.04%, highest in nearly a year
Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron
Suffolk police extend enforcement program aimed at reckless driving until end of year
Christopher LaMagna of West Islip runs through Babylon
LI chef on charity run: 'I couldn't do 10 miles in the beginning, and now I'm doing 100.'
Belfast Gastropub owner Dave Crowe and Lindenhurst Village
Get ready for green: Lindenhurst plans first St. Patrick's Day parade
VIRTUAL: KELLI O'HARA, BROADWAY MEGASTAR See video highlights
Seniors Calendar: Events from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19
Lennon Harrington, 13, of Huntington, is given the
Even with COVID on the brain, 'You have to respect the flu,' doctor says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?