Long IslandEducation

Way to Go! Miller Place student raises money in honor of late grandfather

Vincent Martino, a seventh-grader at North Country Road

Vincent Martino, a seventh-grader at North Country Road Middle School, raised more than $1,000 this winter for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. 

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Miller Place student recently raised money for pancreatic cancer research in memory of his late grandfather.

Vincent Martino, a seventh-grader at North Country Road Middle School, raised more than $1,000 this winter for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by launching a fundraiser through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. The nonprofit, also known as PanCAN, conducts community outreach and advocates for increased federal research funding for those affected by pancreatic cancer.

Vincent, 12, initiated the fundraiser as part of a project-based learning project at his school. The six-week fundraiser was held in honor of his grandfather Dennis, who died two years ago from the disease.

"I wanted to support pancreatic cancer research because it's a deadly disease and I think it would really help the people I'm fundraising for," Vincent said. Of the amount raised, he said: "I was very excited that people cared so much."

To raise the money, Vincent said he spread the word about the fundraiser on social media and through the teachers at his school.

"The teachers mainly just spread it to other teachers," he said. "I also got a lot of it through Facebook."

Vincent is also treasurer of his school's Yearbook Club and secretary for his grade's Student Government. In addition, he is a member of his school's soccer team and plays soccer with the Sound Beach Soccer Club.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT
Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

